Gwen Stefani Looks Like a Trendy Mom While Stepping Out With Son Zuma at Baseball Game: Photos!

Batter up! Gwen Stefani was spotted rocking a flannel look while stepping out with son Zuma Rossdale at his baseball game in Los Angeles.

The “Hollaback Girl” artist, 52, donned a pair of black and orange flannel pants with a matching cover-up shirt, a black long-sleeved graphic tee that read “Good Karma” and orange sneakers on Thursday, May 26. She also kept her hair tied up in a bun and accessorized with various gold necklaces, including a cross. For his part, Zuma, 13, sported a Red Sox uniform while carrying a backpack for his baseball bats.

Gwen shares Zuma with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, along with sons Kingston and Apollo.

One month prior to this recent outing, Gwen was spotted attending another one of Zuma’s games, while Gavin, 56, was also present. However, the exes seemingly ignored each other as they sat on opposite sides of the ballpark.

That wasn’t the first time the former spouses kept their distance from each other. The British musician and the pop star did the same in March at another one of their son’s sporting events.

While Gwen and Gavin tend to avoid each other in public, a source previously told In Touch that the former flames keep things cordial between them.

“They say hello if they’re in the same room when kids are being dropped off or picked up,” the insider said. “Gavin and Blake will usually do the usual guy thing, a head nod and a ‘What’s up?’ That’s it. They’re not buddies.”

The former pair split in 2015 after nearly 14 years of marriage. Gwen later moved on with current husband Blake Shelton. The Voice costars developed a relationship after both split from their exes in 2015, as the “God’s Country” artist, 45, separated from ex-wife Miranda Lambert that year. Gwen and Blake later announced their engagement in October 2020 and tied the knot in July 2021.

For his part, Gavin has been dating his girlfriend, Courtlyn Cannan, whom he was recently spotted on a double date with Kingston, 16, and his girlfriend, Lola Albert.

Despite the fact that their parents split up, Gwen and Gavin’s children were already “well-adjusted” to their mom and Blake’s relationship, a separate insider exclusively told In Touch in February 2020.

“They feel like they have two dads,” the inside added. “So far, there are no huge issues.”

Blake has developed a solid bond with his wife’s three sons. He’s been spotted on multiple outings with them, including several sports games in the past.

“You have to hand it to Gwen, she’s definitely taken the high road,” the insider said at the time, before adding, “And Blake knows better than to get involved or worse, get in the middle. Blake and Gavin don’t have issues with each other.”

