Family outing! Gavin Rossdale and his girlfriend, Courtlyn Cannan, enjoyed a double date with his son Kingston Rossdale and girlfriend Lola Albert.

The Bush singer, 56, shares sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-wife Gwen Stefani.

On Wednesday, May 18, Kingston and Lola were seen walking hand in hand while attending Zuma’s baseball game. Gavin and Gwen’s eldest son dressed casually in black pants, a white graphic T-shirt and a black sweatshirt. Meanwhile, Lola looked cute in a black crop top and white skirt.

They enjoyed the day with Gavin and Courtlyn, 29, who were seen spending time with the young couple, as well as Zuma and Apollo. Similarly to Kingston, Gavin looked comfortable in a black hoodie and camouflage pants. However, Courtlyn dressed up for the occasion in a stylish black dress and snakeskin boots.

Kingston and Gavin showed their support for Zuma just weeks after Gwen, 52, was seen avoiding her ex at another baseball game. The pair – who were married from 2002 until 2016 – were spotted at a Los Angeles baseball field on April 30 but remained on opposite sides of the ballpark throughout the game.

Zuma’s baseball game in late April was not the first time the exes had been spotted giving each other the cold shoulder in recent months. On March 6, The Voice judge and the British musician attended another of their middle son’s baseball games where they again kept their distance from each other. Gwen’s husband, Blake Shelton, was absent for both run-ins.

While Gwen and Gavin may prefer to avoid each other in public, there’s no awkwardness between the “God’s Country” crooner, 45, and the “Love Remains the Same” singer. “They say hello if they’re in the same room when kids are being dropped off or picked up,” a source previously told In Touch about Gwen’s ex and current husband. “Gavin and Blake will usually do the usual guy thing, a head nod and a ‘What’s up?’ That’s it,” the source added. “They’re not buddies.”

Gwen didn’t seem to attend Zuma’s game on May 18, which allowed Gavin to enjoy quality time with his sons and girlfriend without drama. Keep scrolling to see photos from the double date.