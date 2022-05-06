All Grown Up! See What Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s Son Kingston Looks Like Today

All grown up! Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s oldest son, Kingston, has grown up before our eyes. Keep reading to see what the teen looks like today!

The No Doubt vocalist, 52, and Bush lead singer, 56, were married from 2002 until 2016. They welcomed son Kingston, 15, in 2006, followed by sons Zuma, 13, in 2008 and Apollo, 8, in 2014.

Following their split, both Gwen and Gavin were open about the emotional toll the divorce took on then. The “Love Remains the Same” singer once called his divorce “one of the most painful things you can go through,” while the “Don’t Speak” hitmaker said she felt like a “failure.”

Gwen found love again with now-husband Blake Shelton, whom she started dating shortly after she filed for divorce and after he filed for divorce from ex-wife Miranda Lambert in 2015. The pair met when they both served as judges on NBC’s singing competition show The Voice. Blake, 45, proposed to Gwen in October 2020 after nearly five years together. The two later tied the knot in an intimate at-home ceremony on his Oklahoma ranch on July 3, 2021.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer has openly gushed about Blake’s bond with her three sons over the years. “He is a good dad,” she said while appearing on the Today show in September 2019. “He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys.”

In 2021, Gwen once again praised her husband for being a great stepdad to the kiddos in a sweet Father’s Day Instagram post. “Happy father’s day to the most generous patient loving funny guy I know – we love u so much,” she wrote alongside a series of photos that showed the “God’s Country” singer with her sons.

While Gwen and Gavin don’t regularly speak about their relationship publicly, the exes have been seen avoiding each other at a number of Zuma’s baseball games. However, Gavin is on good terms with Blake.

“They say hello if they’re in the same room when kids are being dropped off or picked up,” a source previously told In Touch. “Gavin and Blake will usually do the usual guy thing, a head nod and a ‘What’s up?’ That’s it,” the source added. “They’re not buddies.”

Keep scrolling to see how Kingston has grown up over the years.