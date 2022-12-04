Is the past coming back to haunt him? Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes previously praised the concept of marriage before his rumored romance with costar Amy Robach surfaced online.

“Marriage gets a bad rap so many times,” T. J., 45, told Entertainment Tonight in 2014. “I’m such a marriage proponent. I want everybody to get married. I think everybody should, and I think you’re better off in doing so.”

The Arkansas native has been married to wife Marilee Feibig since March 2010. They share daughter Sabine, 9, together, whom they welcomed in January 2013.

T.J. and Amy, 49, recently sparked dating rumors after Daily Mail published photos of the duo holding hands and spending time together on multiple occasions throughout November while still being legally married to their respective spouses. Amy wed her husband, Andrew Shue, in February 2010. She is a stepmom to his sons from his previous marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Hageney: Nate, Aidan and Wyatt.

Reps for T.J. and Amy did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Neither morning show host has confirmed nor denied the speculation, but they returned to GMA3 on Friday, December 2, and joked about having a “great” past week.

“I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoying it. … Take it all in,” T.J. said, to which the 20/20 coanchor replied, “Speak for yourself.”

After the photos of them surfaced online on November 30, both Amy and T.J. deleted their respective Instagram accounts. The last post that Amy had of her husband, 55, was in July. Since then, eagle-eyed ABC fans noticed that she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring on numerous occasions.

Shortly after Amy took down her Instagram, the former Melrose Place actor noticeably deleted all traces of his wife from his account. The two are also “already living in separate homes,” a source exclusively told In Touch. On December 2, multiple outlets reported that T.J. previously cheated on Marilee with GMA producer Natasha Singh in 2016.

While Marilee has not publicly addressed her and T.J.’s marriage and his alleged relationship with Amy, she shared a photo via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 3, of a batch of flowers, captioning the snap, “The prettiest flowers I ever did see” with a red heart emoji.

The romance speculation surrounding the news anchors are “an HR nightmare,” a separate insider exclusively told In Touch. As the pair continue to make headlines for their rumored relationship, the daytime talk show is “desperately trying to figure out how to handle” the rumors, the source added.