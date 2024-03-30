Gypsy Blanchard’s Dad Gave Her Marriage a ‘50/50 Chance’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s father, Rod Blanchard, likely wasn’t surprised when he learned of his daughter’s split from husband Ryan Scott Anderson because he was never sure it was going to last in the first place.

“Personally, I give it a 50/50 chance that it’s going to work,” Rod told People in an interview before his daughter’s release in December 2023. “She can be spontaneous and make a quick decision and just jump into things without thinking.”

The Louisiana native also touched on Gypsy’s decision to move in with Ryan, 37, immediately after being released from prison.

“I wish she would have came home here and when her being on parole was over, live with him, just live with him, learn him,” he said. “She’s grown, and she was told what to do all her life. We wish she wouldn’t have, but like I told her, if it doesn’t work out, I’ll be there to help pick up the pieces. I really do hope it does work out. Ryan’s a great guy. He loves her for all the right reasons.”

Gypsy, 32, reportedly announced her split from Ryan on her private Facebook page on Thursday, March 28.

Raymond Hall / Getty Images

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am,” the post read according to People.

Gypsy’s decision to split from her husband comes just three months after her release from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri where she served more than eight years for her part in the plot to murder her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Gypsy, who began a relationship with Ryan from behind bars in 2020, married the middle school teacher in a ceremony at the jail with no guests present in July 2022. However, Gypsy previously said that she and Ryan would get married again so their friends and family could be present.

“We do plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that. I deserve that. He deserves that,” Gypsy said in an interview with People in January. “Our prison wedding was just something to where we can make our vows to each other. It was something that meant something to us. And I think the party is kind of for everybody else and us, but mostly for everybody else.”