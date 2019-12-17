Kourtney Was 'Sensitive' After Kendall Jenner Ranked Her Worst Parent

Lighten up, Kourtney Kardashian! After Kendall Jenner ranked the oldest Kardashian sibling as the worst parent during an appearance on The Late, Late Show With James Corden, the KUWTK starlet was not happy, to say the least. “She said Rob [Kardashian] was the No. 1 parent, and I think you were third and then Kourtney was last,” Ellen DeGeneres told Kim Kardashian on Tuesday, December 17. “How did that turn out for everybody?”

The 39-year-old brunette beauty got candid about how her 40-year-old sister took the news. “First of all, to [Kendall’s] defense, she did start it off with, ‘You guys, they are all amazing parents.’ So, of course, everyone is going to take just the order,” she said. “I completely understood that Kourtney was sensitive about that because she is an amazing parent. So, Kendall should have drank or eaten a tarantula — whatever she had to do.”

The KKW Beauty creator explained that in the past, she had to digest something gross in order to keep a secret for the famous family. “I mean, I covered up for Khloé [Kardashian] and Kylie [Jenner] when they asked me on Corden if they were pregnant,” she admitted, referring to the time when Khloé, 35, and Kylie, 22, were both keeping their buns in the oven a secret in 2018. “I drank bird sperm or something, you know. You’ve got to take one for the family team. It was so nasty.”

On December 10, Harry Styles — who was guest hosting the show — asked the 24-year-old model the awkward question. However, Kendall seemed up for the challenge. “They really are [amazing.] I can’t make that up. I would say Rob is No. 1 — he is so good to his daughter,” referring to his daughter, Dream Kardashian, 3, whom he shares with his ex Blac Chyna. “And then — I mean that is so hard. They are all amazing. And then it would be like — Khloé, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney.”

Kourtney — who shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, Reign, 5, with Scott Disick — frequently gets called out by mommy-shamers on social media, but ultimately, she loves to dote on her children. “I actually think my favorite part of [motherhood] is that you relive your own childhood — going to Disneyland and watching all the movies I watched when I was a kid,” she told Harper’s BAZAAR in 2015. “It’s really fun — you almost get to be a kid again and do all these magical things.”

Knowing the Kardashians, this was most likely just a small tiff. We’re positive they’ve probably already forgotten about it by now.