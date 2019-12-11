Kendall Jenner Says Brother Rob Kardashian Is the Best Parent Out of All Her Siblings

Picking her favorites! Harry Styles asked Kendall Jenner to list which of her siblings is the greatest mom or dad during the “Spill Your Guts” segment on The Late, Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday, December 10. “You are one of the few members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who does not have children,” the singer, 25, began. “Rank your siblings — Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian from best to worst parent.”

However, the 24-year-old model was confident she could master the task. “I feel like I can answer it,” she said. Harry — who used to date Kendall — also revealed he could “answer” the question as well. “I mean, I will start by saying they actually are amazing,” the brunette babe admitted. “They really are. I can’t make that up. I would say Rob is No. 1 — he is so good to his daughter,” she said, referring to his daughter, Dream Kardashian, 3, whom he shares with his ex Blac Chyna. “And then — I mean that is so hard. They are all amazing. And then it would be like — Khloé, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney.” Despite throwing some of her siblings under the bus, Kendall reassured the audience that her famous family is “all amazing.” Sure, Kendall, sure.

It’s not shocking that Kendall picked Rob since he seems to be a doting dad. “He’d give anything to be with [Dream] more often,” a source told Life & Style. “He lives for those visits.”

So, does Kenny feel left out since she isn’t a mama just yet? It doesn’t seem that way! “I still have years that I want to spend for myself for a little while, but more power to [Kylie], man, she is built for this, she is an incredible mom,” the KUWTK starlet told People magazine in July 2018 — just five months after Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, was born. “There are parts of me that go in and out of [wanting a baby], but I am so OK right now just to live my life. Maybe I’ll have a kid in a couple of years.”

Even though the TV personality dished she goes “in and out of phases” when it comes to wanting babies, right now, she is staying put. “Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much.’ It’s a lot to be able to play with them. I’ll just be like, ‘Go to your mom,’” she told E! News in May 2019.

Well, hopefully, Kourtney won’t be upset with Kendall’s response! It’s all in good fun, right?