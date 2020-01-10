Trying too hard? Fans slammed Justin Bieber after he seemingly asked his followers to listen to his new hit song, “Yummy,” in their sleep to get it to No. 1 on the music charts. Apparently, one fan made the 25-year-old singer a list of “how to get ‘Yummy’ to No. 1,” and Justin re-posted. “Spotify: Create a playlist with ‘Yummy’ on repeat and stream it. Don’t mute it! Play at a low volume. Let it play while you sleep. iTunes: Buy the song on iTunes. Buy the song multiple times on Justin’s website,” the messages read. “LET’S GO HARD. TELL YOUR GREAT AUNT RUTH TO STREAM ‘YUMMY’,” the Canada native shared in a now-deleted Instagram Story. “Let’s get ‘Yummy’ No. 1. Stream it now!! And please buy on iTunes!!!!!!!! Follow me on TikTok,” he captioned another video.

However, Justin’s followers didn’t appreciate how much he was trying to plug his own music on Instagram. One person wrote, “This is the most desperate thing I’ve seen in a long time,” while another echoed, “I’ve never seen anyone so desperate in my life.” A third person chimed in, writing, “Remember when people just released good music that NATURALLY went No. 1??” Afterward, the pop star deleted the post altogether.

Courtesy of Justin Bieber/Instagram

Clearly, the Grammy winner is excited to be releasing new tunes and an album this year after he took a hiatus for a period of time. Additionally, the entertainer will be embarking on a world tour in the new year, but his friends are hoping this time it will go differently. “Justin’s had the worst year of his life, battling depression and anxiety,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “His last tour was so exhausting,” the insider added, referring to when he cut his shows short due to his mental health issues. “People fear he’s setting himself up for another breakdown. … [He’s] jumping in too quickly.”

A few days earlier, Justin recently revealed he’s been diagnosed with Lyme disease but is going to come out on top. “While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s–t, on meth, etc., they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease,” he wrote at the time. “Not only that, but [I] had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docuseries I’m putting on YouTube shortly. You can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years, but [I’m] getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease, and I will be back and better than ever. NO CAP.”

Courtesy of Justin Bieber/Instagram

Hopefully, Justin’s comeback is greater than ever!