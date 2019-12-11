Is a new album on its way from Justin Bieber? The singer has been dropping all kinds of hints about 2020, and with the new year just around the corner, fans are starting to get excited. On Wednesday, December 11, however, he seemed to kick the conversation up a notch when he shared another cryptic tweet. This time, it wasn’t just the number “2020” typed out, it was the year featured prominently in a silent video clip that seemed to hint at something bigger. The star also made the shot into his header image on the social media site.

Predictably, fans immediately started freaking out. “You just can’t come online, tweet this and go,” one tweeted. “STFU, I’m excited.” Another added, “Don’t mess with me. OMFG.” A third chimed in, “New era, let’s go!” Others were freaking out in a totally different way, though, with some calling out the star for not giving them more. “I turned the volume to full thinking it was going to be something,” one complained. “I’m so tired of this game.” A second agreed, “I just want a little hint! Just a little listen! Just a one second snippet!”

The tweet isn’t the only one Justin, 25, shared recently that has fans talking. On December 5, he simply tweeted, “2020.” Three days later, he asked fans to send him their top five favorite songs he’d released over the years. “I’m asking for a reason,” he told them. “Listen through the list, and tell me your favorites. #2020.” On December 9, he posted, “How many days away is #2020?”

Fans are also wondering if he’ll share any tracks about ex Selena Gomez, who recently dropped two new singles that seemed to be about their relationship. “Justin is shaking,” one Sel stan wrote in October after hearing “Lose You to Love Me.” Though a source close to the former Disney Channel actress exclusively told In Touch that she “didn’t mean for the song to be shady,” fans were convinced that she was calling Justin out. “Meanwhile, [he] and Hailey hope this is the last song she has about her ex,” the source said. “They just want Selena to leave them alone.”

The “Sorry” singer’s most recent album, Purpose, was released in November 2015 — and fans have been patiently waiting four years for another. 2019 brought some new tunes with it, however, including three singles. In May, he dropped “I Don’t Care” with Ed Sheeran, in July he was featured on Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy (Remix)” and in October he released “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay. Not everyone is excited for Justin’s new music, though.

When the Canadian artist headed out on tour in 2017, he had to cut the shows short to focus on his mental health. A source close to the star exclusively revealed to In Touch in November that friends are worried the same thing will happen with his new album. “Justin’s had the worst year of his life, battling depression and anxiety,” they shared. “His last tour was so exhausting. … People fear he’s setting himself up for another breakdown. … [He’s] jumping in too quickly.”