What do you mean?! Justin Bieber announced he will be dropping some new tunes very soon via social media on Monday, December 23, and naturally, fans are losing their minds. “December 24, December 31, January 3 … #2020,” the 25-year-old pop star uploaded a picture of himself in front of a piano in addition to two posts that read, “Tomorrow.”

Of course, the “Sorry” singer’s followers couldn’t help but share their feelings about the good news. One person wrote, “SCREAMING,” while another echoed, “Our king is back!!!!!!” A third person chimed in, writing, “I AM SO EXCITED.” Even Justin’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, commented, writing, “Oh, hi.”

Courtesy of Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

It’s no surprise that the Grammy winner is releasing some new bops since he wrote a cryptic tweet earlier this month, where he hinted that an album could be dropping very soon. In addition to writing the number “2020” out, he uploaded a silent video clip on social media at the time. On December 8, the Canada native asked fans to send him their top five favorite songs he had released over the years. “I’m asking for a reason,” he revealed. “Listen through the list and tell me your favorites. #2020.” The next day, he wrote, “How many days away is #2020?”

The last time Justin released an album was in 2015. Even though the pop star has collaborated with various artists including Ed Sheeran, Dan + Shay and Billie Eilish this past year, fans are eagerly waiting for a full length fifth album.

However, some of Justin’s friends are hoping that this tour will go differently than the last one. “Justin’s had the worst year of his life, battling depression and anxiety,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “His last tour was so exhausting,” the insider added, referring to when he cut his shows short due to his mental health issues. “People fear he’s setting himself up for another breakdown. … [He’s] jumping in too quickly.”

Additionally, Justin’s ex Selena Gomez had no problem airing out their dirty laundry in two songs, “Look at Her Now” and “Lose You to Love Me.” Ultimately, the brunette babe, 27, “didn’t mean for the song to be shady,” a second insider told In Touch exclusively. “Meanwhile, [he] and Hailey hope this is the last song she has about her ex. They just want Selena to leave them alone.”

Despite the ups and the downs, it seems like the handsome hunk might be in a good place these days. Ever since he got married to the 23-year-old model, the two look more in love than ever. So much so, the songwriter is looking forward to what’s to come. “Happy birthday, babes! You make me want to be better every day,” he wrote in honor of her birthday on November 22. “The way you live your life is so attractive … P.S.: You turn me on in every way. Next season, BABIES.”

Courtesy of Justin Bieber/Instagram

Will Justin respond to Selena? Will he write love songs about Hailey? Only time will tell!