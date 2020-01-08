He’s been open about his mental health struggles, but it turns out Justin Bieber has been fighting some physical ailments, too. On Wednesday, January 8, the singer revealed he was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2019 and suffered from additional illnesses. In a vulnerable post calling out the haters, he opened up to his fans about what life has been like living with the disease.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s–t, on meth, etc., they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease,” he wrote on Instagram. “Not only that, but [I] had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docuseries I’m putting on YouTube shortly. You can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years, but [I’m] getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease, and I will be back and better than ever. NO CAP.”

According to the CDC, Lyme disease is contracted through bites from infected ticks. Symptoms can include fever, headaches, fatigue and a rash, and it’s dangerous if left untreated. The illness can spread to your joints, heart and nervous system. Though it’s not clear yet exactly when Justin, 25, was diagnosed, photographers did capture shots of him with what appears to be medical tape and tubing on his forearm on more than one occasion in September 2019.

Broadimage/Shutterstock (2)

That same month, the star opened up on Instagram about going through a tough time. “It’s hard to get out of bed in the morning with the right attitude when you are overwhelmed with your life, your past, job, responsibilities, emotions, your family, finances, your relationships. When it feels like there’s trouble after trouble after trouble,” he wrote. “You start foreseeing the day through lenses of ‘dread’ and anticipate another bad day. A cycle of feeling disappointment after disappointment. Sometimes, it can even get to the point where you don’t even want to live anymore. Where you feel like it’s never going to change. I can fully sympathize with you.”

In the same post, however, he revealed that things were starting to look up. “It’s taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships and change relationship habits. Luckily, God blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me,” he continued. “Now, I am navigating the best season of my life, marriage!! [It] is an amazing, crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man.”

In October 2019, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch that the singer and wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) were making focusing on their relationship and taking care of each other a priority. “Justin and Hailey are taking some time off to go on a romantic honeymoon,” they shared. Now, they’re back on track — and with the “Yummy” singer’s comeback on the horizon, they seem to be living it up and getting their flirt on.