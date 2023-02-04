Still going strong? The Challenge star Cory Wharton and Are You The One? star Taylor Selfridge have had an on-again, off-again relationship since leaving the beach as a couple after filming Ex On The Beach, but are they still together? Keep reading for everything we know about the MTV pair’s relationship.

How Did Cory and Taylor Meet?

Cory and Taylor met while filming season 1 of MTV’s Ex On the Beach in Hawaii in 2017. The Michigan native and the blonde beauty hit it off, despite their exes stepping in to cause trouble. The pair were able to make it work and left the beach as a couple.

Things got rocky shortly after filming wrapped, however. Upon returning home from Hawaii, Cory learned that he had fathered a child with friend and The Challenge: Rivals II costar Cheyenne Floyd. Despite knowing that the California native was pregnant, Cory did not know he was the father of her daughter Ryder until the child was six months old.

“Once I found out I had a kid, my whole life changed. It’s a feeling inside of yourself that there’s a bigger purpose,” he told Us Weekly in December 2017. “Now I’m doing everything for my daughter, instead of for myself. I had to put somebody before myself for the first time. I feel like I’ve got my power pack, like I’m untouchable with my kid. I have her and that’s all the love I need in the world. It gave me a sense of purpose. I never thought I could love anybody more than myself and I do!”

Did Cory and Taylor Break Up?

It seemed the couple’s relationship could not withstand the drama, and the pair called it quits.

While they were separated, Cory focused on Ryder and his relationship with the Teen Mom OG star telling Dr. Drew Pinsky that there was still a possibility for he and Cheyenne to live happily ever after.

“I think that we can be together, but right now’s not the time,” Cory said during the reunion which aired in January 2019. “I’m not gonna lead her on and then not be ready to marry her.”

Just one month after the reunion premiered, Taylor and Cory revealed that they were giving their relationship another try.

“Mexico here we come,” they shared in their Instagram Stories in February 2019, noting that they were on a “baecation.”

He opened up to People about their reunion in April 2019, saying, “Taylor and I never really stopped talking after Ex On The Beach. We’re going on almost a year and a half. We took about two to three months off and other than that, that’s who I’ve been with.”

Are Cory and Taylor Still Together?

Taylor and Cory are still going strong. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Mila Mae in April 2020, followed by baby No. 2, daughter Maya Grace, in June 2022.

“Taylor, I don’t know too many people to put up with me for as long as you have,” Cory joked as he announced they were expecting their second child. “But no seriously, I love you baby and I can’t wait to start this adventure with you and continue to build this family up.”