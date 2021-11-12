‘The Challenge’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio, Julie Stoffer and More

Now that The Real World is on hiatus and Road Rules is done, spinoff reality series The Challenge is the new reigning king of messy hookups and vicious rivalries.

Since the popular MTV franchise already had its 37th season with Spies, Lies & Allies, we thought we’d take a little trip down memory lane — and what better way to do it than with photos of our favorite cast members from The Challenge, then and now?

It has been more than three decades since we first witnessed the cast eating gross insect dinners and having wild wrestling matches — the show premiered in June 1998 — but if you’ve been following the cast at all, you’ve probably noticed that some of them took unexpected career turns.

Noted staple Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio, whom fans met on The Real World: Key West, could still be seen battling it out in a few of the most recent Challenge seasons, including Total Madness. Romantically, Johnny and fellow The Challenge: War of the Worlds competitor Morgan Willett became a couple in 2019. However, Morgan told E! News that the two had broken up in September 2021.

Derrick Kosinski stepped away from competing after XXX: Dirty 30, but he still hosts a podcast about the show where he can keep up with all of his former castmates and their lives. The Chicago native himself is a father and is engaged to his long-time girlfriend Nicole Gruman.

Wes Bergmann, on the other hand, still competes on the MTV series, but is also a startup engineer who is married to Amanda Hornick following a two-year engagement.

Other stars, however, have left the reality TV world altogether, including Abram Boise, who was on the show for over a decade, before stepping away to become an art director.

After taking some time away from the competition show, Brad Fiorenza — who became a father and got married and subsequently divorced — returned to competing. He made his TV return in 2018 with Final Reckoning but failed to win.

See what the rest of your favorites from The Challenge are doing today — including which ones are still competing and which ones have settled down away from the cameras.