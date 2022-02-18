90 Day Fiancé alum Evelyn Cormier is finding new ways to make herself happy in the wake of her split from husband David Vázquez Zermeño, she exclusively tells In Touch.

The former season 5 star, 23, has begun pursuing new hobbies while getting support from her community and loved ones post-breakup. “I’m coping with my decision to divorce David by focusing on myself and getting healthy,” she adds.

“Everyone in my circle has been so understanding … my fans, my church and my family/friends,” Cormier continues. “I’ve been volunteering at a local horse rescue, which has been incredible, there is a lot to learn. Working with horses is so therapeutic to me, and my dream is to one day have horses of my own. I’ve also been helping my parents restore their 1790s colonial home.”

Cormier and Vázquez Zermeño, who went on to appear on the discovery+ spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games following their reality TV debut, parted ways in November 2021 after four years of marriage.

“I’ve endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship,“ the former TLC star alleged to In Touch in a statement at the time — claims her ex Vázquez Zermeño “completely” denied in response.

Now that she and her estranged husband have called it quits, “It’s so important to stay busy during the healing process, which I have been doing for sure,” Cormier tells In Touch. “I’ve written several novels over the last four years, and I’m currently querying a Historical Fiction Romance loosely inspired by my hometown.”

Prior to the former couple’s decision to move on, Cormier appeared on season 17 of American Idol in 2019, and she ended up getting voted off just before the Top 10.

That September, the former pair announced they were moving from Claremont, New Hampshire, to Los Angeles, California, so they would both have more career opportunities.

After her 2019 stint on the ABC singing competition series and split, Cormier says she is still dabbling in music and looking forward at what is to come.

“My new band Moxyblossom (a duo featuring me and Jacob Snider) has been busy making new music and there are some exciting things coming for us that I can’t announce just yet, but you can follow us on Instagram @moxyblossom and stream us on all platforms!” she shares with In Touch. “I’ll also be releasing a full-length Christian album this year and I can’t wait for you to hear it!”