Ellen DeGeneres said she’s “a work in progress” during the season 18 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show amid controversy.

“The truth is, I am that person you see on TV. I’m also a lot of other things,” the 62-year-old said during her opening monologue. “Sometimes I get sad. I get mad. I get anxious. I get frustrated. I get impatient. And I am working on all of that.” She added, “My intention is to always be the best person I can be. And if I’ve ever let someone down, if I’ve ever hurt their feelings, I am so sorry for that. If that’s ever the case, I’ve let myself down.”

DeGeneres first spoke out about allegations of a “toxic” work environment following an explosive Buzzfeed piece published in early July, claiming the popular show’s workplace behavior was unacceptable. There were accusations of racism, sexual misconduct and fear, which led to an in-house investigation.

“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t,” she wrote in a letter to her crew on July 30, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “That will now change.”

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The comedian noted she always strives for better, as the show has been “a place of happiness” for her. “As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am,” DeGeneres penned, “I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal or — worse – disregarded.”

Since then, a spokesperson for Warner Brothers confirmed the show “parted ways” with executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, and coexecutive producer Jonathan Norman.

While several celebrities have spoken out in support of DeGeneres — like Katy Perry and Ashton Kutcher — others have detailed their own, different, experiences with the actress.

Everybody Loves Raymond actor Brad Garrett claimed, “Sorry, but it comes from the top @TheEllenShow,” he tweeted on July 31. “[I] know more than one [person] who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge,” he said, to which Lea Thompson responded his comments were “true.”

There is one person who will continue to be there for her, though, no matter what: her wife, Portia de Rossi. The Arrested Development actress “believes” her “side of things” and is “standing by her,” a source told In Touch exclusively.

As for what the future holds? DeGeneres revealed in her monologue that she “takes responsibility” for what goes on behind the scenes at her show. “We have made the necessary changes, and today, we are starting a new chapter.”