Celebrities have a lot to say about Ellen DeGeneres following allegations of workplace misconduct on the set of her hit show.

On July 19, former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show claimed they experienced a “toxic” environment while working for the host in a shocking article published by Buzzfeed News. Among the allegations included acts of racism and feelings of constant fear in the office. While they claimed the mistreatment came from high ranking employees and not the host herself, they alleged she is still to blame.

“We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience,” executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, and Andy Lassner said in a joint statement to the outlet. “It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us.”

After the shocking claims were made public, Variety reported WarnerMedia launched an investigation into the allegations.

DeGeneres broke her silence on July 30 in a letter to her staff obtained by Us Weekly. She addressed her employees’ concerns and promised to ensure “this does not happen again.”

She continued, “As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change.”

Following her apology, Everyone Loves Raymond actor Brad Garrett doubted the sincerity of her words. “Sorry, but it comes from the top @TheEllenShow,” Garrett tweeted on July 31. “[I] know more than one [person] who were [sic] treated horribly by her. Common knowledge.” His claims were even backed up by actress Lea Thompson. “True story. It is,” she replied.

While the jury may still be out, wife Portia de Rossi is “appalled by the allegations” and is “standing by” the comedian, a source exclusively told In Touch. “She believes Ellen’s side of things,” although they have had their “fair share of issues.” Despite any problems the two may have experienced, “she’s not going to abandon her wife over this,” the source explained. “Who knows what the future might hold, but for right now, Portia is one hundred percent behind Ellen.”

