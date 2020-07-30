Ellen DeGeneres broke her silence amid claims of her talk show’s allegedly “toxic” work environment in a letter to her crew published on Thursday, July 30. The host told her employees she will personally ensure “this does not happen again.”

“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t,” she wrote in the letter, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “That will now change.”

DeGeneres, 62, spoke out about the ordeal for the first time following an explosive Buzzfeed piece published in early July, claiming The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s workplace conduct was unacceptable. There were accusations of racism, and intimidation as well as claims people were terminated from their positions unjustly. The shocking claims led to an in-house investigation, which is reportedly almost complete.

Shutterstock

After hearing the complaints, DeGeneres said they “immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues.”

The comedian said she always strives for better, as the show has been “a place of happiness” for her. “As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am,” DeGeneres penned, “I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or — worse – disregarded.”

Shutterstock

DeGeneres revealed she is “disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry,” the writer continued. “Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show. I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions.”

Angel Marchini/Shutterstock

The Louisiana native said at the end of the day, her name is on the show, and she takes “responsibility” for that. “Also, learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am, and that has to stop,” she declared.

Going forward, the producer said she will do her part in “continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow.”