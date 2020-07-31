Everybody Loves Raymond’s Brad Garrett Blasts Ellen DeGeneres After Apology: ‘It Comes From the Top’

Hours after Ellen DeGeneres apologized to staff amid claims of a “toxic” work environment on her talk show, Everybody Loves Raymond actor Brad Garrett said the alleged mistreatment her employees faced comes as no surprise.

“Sorry, but it comes from the top @TheEllenShow,” Garrett, 60, tweeted on Friday, July 31. “⁦[I] know more than one [person] who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge.”

The former Single Parents star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on six different occasions between 2004 and 2007, but didn’t mention any of his own experiences.

His comments about the talk show host, 62, come on the heels of the latest bombshell BuzzFeed News report, detailing the claims of former employees who “independently corroborated incidents of harassment, sexual misconduct and assault from top producers on the show.”

On July 30, DeGeneres broke her silence and apologized following previous claims of racism, intimidation and unjust firings.

“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t,” she penned in a letter to employees, obtained by Us Weekly. “That will now change.”

“Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show,” she continued. “I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions.”

In the latest Buzzfeed News report, there were several allegations made against the show’s head writer and executive producer, Kevin Leman, saying it was common for him to make sexually explicit comments. Leman denied “any kind of sexual impropriety” while responding to the claims.

“While my job as head writer is to come up with jokes — and, during that process, we can occasionally push the envelope — I’m horrified that some of my attempts at humor may have caused offense,” he told the site in a statement.

“I have always aimed to treat everyone on the staff with kindness, inclusivity and respect. In my whole time on the show, to my knowledge, I’ve never had a single HR or inter-personal complaint made about me, and I am devastated beyond belief that this kind of malicious and misleading article could be published.”

As of now, the show is still under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.