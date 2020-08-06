Through thick and thin! Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been in love for two decades, and their relationship is stronger than ever.

Following allegations of workplace misconduct on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedian has her wife’s full support. The actress “believes [Ellen’s] side of things” and “She’s standing by her,” a source exclusively told In Touch in July 2020.

“Portia’s had her fair share of issues with Ellen, but she’s not going to abandon her wife over this,” the insider shared. While de Rossi is “appalled by the accusations,” the source adds, “Who knows what the future might hold, but for right now, Portia is one hundred percent behind Ellen.”

On July 19, former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show claimed they experienced acts of racism and felt constant fear while working on set. Since the allegations, an investigation has been launched into the claims and the host has since apologized to her team.

“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t,” she wrote in a letter to her team obtained by Us Weekly. “That will now change.”

Shortly after DeGeneres broke her silence, several stars came forward to show their support for the personality. Of course, de Rossi showed her allegiance to her wife by posting a photo with the words, “I stand by Ellen.” In the caption, she added, “To all our fans … we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks.”

They often show their love for one another on social media. “She always makes me see the fun in things I would generally take seriously … she always makes me laugh,” de Rossi wrote of DeGeneres in October 2019 on a red carpet photo of the two.

The equestrian also expressed her devotion to DeGeneres following her 2018 Netflix stand-up special. “Getting ready for our viewing party for my wife’s brilliant Netflix special, Relatable!!! Check it out!!” she wrote at the time.

Clearly these two are in it for the long haul. Scroll below to see their relationship timeline.