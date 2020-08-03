She has her back. Ellen DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, “believes” the 62-year-old’s “side of things” following ongoing accusations of workplace misconduct, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “She’s standing by her.”

“Portia’s had her fair share of issues with Ellen, but she’s not going to abandon her wife over this,” the insider continues. While the 47-year-old is “appalled by the accusations,” the source adds, “Who knows what the future might hold, but for right now, Portia is one hundred percent behind Ellen.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

On July 19, several former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show came forward in an explosive expose published by Buzzfeed News claiming the environment on the set of the hit show was toxic. They accused higher ups of racism and constant fear in the workplace.

Executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, and Andy Lassner said they take the allegations “very seriously” in a joint statement to the outlet. “We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us.”

Following the shocking claims, Variety reported WarnerMedia launched an investigation into the allegations.

On July 30, DeGeneres broke her silence in a letter to her staff addressing their claims of a “toxic” work environment. She promised to ensure “this does not happen again,” in the memo obtained by Us Weekly.

“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t,” she wrote. “That will now change.”

Shortly after apologizing to her employees, Everybody Loves Raymond actor Brad Garrett admitted he was not shocked by the allegations. “Sorry, but it comes from the top @TheEllenShow,” Garrett, 60, tweeted on July 31. “[I] know more than one [person] who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge.” Actress Lea Thompson even backed up his claim and replied, “True story. It is.”

Despite the accusations made against the comedian, it looks like she has de Rossi to lean on during this difficult time.