Ellen DeGeneres and her staff are set to resume production on The Ellen DeGeneres Show following allegations of workplace misconduct.

Employees are planning to head back to work this week, a source told Us Weekly, revealing DeGeneres’ team gathered their staff for a meeting on Monday, August 3. “They said a lot of [the claims are] true and a lot of it is not true. They said we are handling everything [and] things will be very different now,” the insider recalled. “A show that brings so much happiness and fun, it should be a happy show to work on. It was a pep talk and made some staffers feel better.”

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

According to the source, the call was used to assure employees their jobs are secure and “Ellen is not giving up and the show will go on.”

The news comes just one week after Variety confirmed that WarnerMedia launched an investigation into the workplace misconduct allegations made on July 19 in a Buzzfeed News article. The shocking story detailed the experiences of former employees who claimed they encountered acts of racism and feelings of fear while working for the talk show host. Although they explained the alleged mistreatment came from high ranking employees and not the 62-year-old personally, they said she is still at fault for allowing that behavior.

Additionally, a follow-up article revealed 36 former employees accused producers Kevin Leman, Ed Glavin and Jonathan Norman of sexual misconduct. Both Leman and Norman denied the allegations to Buzzfeed News while Glavin has yet to comment.

DeGeneres broke her silence on July 30 and addressed the claims in a letter to her staff. She promised to ensure “this does not happen again” in the memo obtained by Us Weekly.

Following her apology, several celebrities have spoken out about the claims. Everyone Loves Raymond actor Brad Garrett said it’s “common knowledge” the environment on The Ellen DeGeneres show is hostile while actress Lea Thompson agreed. A bevy of stars including Kevin Hart and Katy Perry have shown their support for DeGeneres and said she is genuinely kind-hearted despite the allegations.

As for wife Portia de Rossi, she is “appalled by the allegations” and is “standing by” the comedian, a source exclusively told In Touch. “She believes Ellen’s side of things.”