Washington County Sheriff’s Office

19 Kids and Counting alum Josh Duggar smiled in his mugshot after being found guilty of two charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material on Thursday, December 9.

The former TLC personality faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and $250,000 in fines for each of the two counts, totaling a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and $500,000 in fines.

Josh will be in police custody until his next hearing where he will find out his fate after saying his goodbyes to family. Following the verdict, the disgraced ex-political activist told his wife, Anna Duggar (née Keller), that he “loved” her.

Anna remained composed and appeared to be “completely stoic” while her husband was “teary-eyed” during the reading, according to a reporter from The Sun.

The Duggar family is “horrified” that Josh didn’t get help sooner, an insider told In Touch exclusively, revealing they are “torn apart” ahead of his sentencing.

News Licensing / MEGA

The father of seven was arrested in April 2021, and within 24 hours of him being taken into police custody, he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Since then, Anna announced the arrival of their youngest child, daughter Madyson, on November 16. She gave birth to baby Madyson in October.

“The family prayed and prayed, but also braced themselves for the worse,” the source said following the verdict, revealing they were trying to prepare themselves mentally for either outcome. “[Michelle Duggar] and [Jim Bob Duggar] are trying to stay strong, praying for Josh, Anna and their grandkids. The family is rallying, but some of the kids can’t forgive their brother Josh for what he did.”

Meanwhile, other members of the Duggar family are speaking out publicly, including Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard, and cousin Amy King (née Duggar).

“We just wanted to, among other things, see the facts for ourselves,” Derick, 32, told People, adding, “America is the best country to get justice.”

Amy, 35, for her part, was pleased with the guilty verdict after previously tweeting that she hoped for the “ultimate sentence.”