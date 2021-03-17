So, Uh, What Exactly Should You Expect From a Duggar Date Night Besides Side Hugs?

Candlelight, flowers and Chick-fil-A! We get the feeling that Duggar date night isn’t exactly like ours. In fact, since the couples are so keen on sharing their date nights with us — on the show, Instagram or otherwise — we know they’re not like ours.

Sure, we get the principle of saving money and think it’s great to make time for one another once you’re married. But maybe somebody should teach us why eating fast food in a car or getting grilled by a 55-year-old man is anyone’s idea of a good time? We guess we’ll have to look back at some Duggar Date Nights and learn how to really have a wild time with a guy (light arm grazing, maybe)?

When Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald first entered into courtship, patriarch Jim Bob Duggar explained how the ritual differs from traditional dating. “Courting is getting to know each other in a group setting, both families spending time together and the couple setting goals together to determine if they are meant to marry,” he once told People. “With dating, a couple will often pair off alone and that sometimes leads to a more physical relationship.”

In an interview with Covenant Eyes, a software company that blocks websites with potentially inappropriate content, Jim Bob added that technology is a huge no-no. “It so important not to have open Internet that you can go see anything, do anything, any time you want. Especially now with smartphones. They can go off by themselves and take it out in a hurry. It has the potential to steal somebody’s soul.” Um, there’s an app for that?

Personally right now, we’re looking to change things up with our S.O., so perhaps the move is to invite Jim Bob to lurk in on our romantic discussions. After all, that’s the essential part to a courting era date. But don’t worry, unless he’s judging or questioning someone, Jim Bob tries not to speak.

“It’s neat to see their conversations,” Jim Bob has said of chaperoning. “Don’t be afraid to get involved in your kids’ relationships.” Like, very, very involved.

Anyway, once you’re married, you can live chaperone-free. Scroll through the gallery below to learn how to date like a Duggar.