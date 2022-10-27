The Duggars do everything differently in order to follow their conservative views, so it doesn’t come as a huge surprise that their bachelor and bachelorette parties can be a bit unusual.

Considering their strict rules about dating start even before the whole courtship process, the 19 kids of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are not celebrating their weddings by getting drunk in Las Vegas. However, the large brood does have bachelor parties — albeit a tamer Duggar-esque version, of course. The pre-wedding parties are usually at home, with family and have no alcohol involved. Also, the bride and groom don’t have separate parties, they commonly have joint get togethers that include both the bride and groom’s friends and family.

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, actually had a pretty cool camp party. Before walking down the aisle in May 2017, the couple and their friends went tubing, kayaking and slept in hammocks.

“We were trying to think of ideas for what we should do for our bachelor and bachelorette party and actually Ms. Caldwell was the one that thought about a camping trip and floating down the river,” Joy-Anna explained in a Counting On clip.

Luckily, the unique idea resonated with the future Mr. and Mrs. “I think I like outdoor activities because I grew up doing that,” Austin added. “My dad took me camping at a very young age — our whole family — and it’s just something we’ve always enjoyed as a family, and I hope to transfer that over to our family.”

And if you’re thinking of “glamping,” that’s not what happened. On the show, Joy-Anna let her guests know that they were about to endure an authentic camping experience. “Guys, please don’t cheat!” Joy told her partygoers. “It’s not going to be fun if you cheat … No makeup, no electricity. We’re roughing it!”

Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald also had an active joint bachelor party. They gathered their loved ones for a rousing game of flag football. However, only the men played while the women watched from the stands, but Jessa was still gifted a pink football at the end.

