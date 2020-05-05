Bling, bling! Duane “Dog” Chapman may have spent up to $40,000 on the dazzling engagement ring he purchased to propose to his now-fiancée, Francie Frane, a jewelry expert tells In Touch exclusively.

“Francie’s stunning ring features what appears to be an estimated 1.5 to 2-carat cushion or round brilliant diamond surrounded by a cushion-shaped diamond halo and set on a diamond-adorned platinum or white gold band,” Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Retail Expansion, tells In Touch exclusively.

The Dog’s Most Wanted star, 67, purchased the sparkler elsewhere, but she speculates he dropped some serious cash for the ring — somewhere in the $15,000-$40,000 range. The cost could go up exponentially depending “on the quality and specific characteristics of the center gemstone,” the SVP notes.

Courtesy of Duane Chapman Instagram

Duane’s bride-to-be, 51, first showed off her elegant ring on May 4, putting the twinkling piece of jewelry on display in a photo shared alongside their announcement.

The WGN America alum broke the news about his engagement in a new interview, revealing he asked for her hand in marriage at home in Colorado. Duane popped the question when Francie returned from picking up some food, telling her how much she lifted up his spirits ever since they started dating.

“And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, ‘Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?’ Who can say no to that? It was wonderful,” she told The Sun about her reaction to his proposal.

Courtesy of Beth Chapman/Instagram

Duane and Francie have been living together and spending all of their downtime at his abode amid the coronavirus lockdown, but they are looking forward to pulling out the stops for their upcoming nuptials. In fact, he wants to have the “biggest wedding there’s ever been.”

Several of Duane’s loved ones have spoken out in support of their relationship, especially his daughter, Lyssa Chapman, who praised Francie for putting a smile on her dad’s face after the passing of his beloved wife, Beth Chapman, in June 2019. Francie also lost her spouse to cancer, so she and Duane leaned on each other for support during those tough times.

Welcome to the Chapman family, Francie!