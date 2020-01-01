Participating in Dry January Is No Easy Feat, But These Memes Will Help You Get Through It

The holidays can be so snack and booze heavy that by the time January rolls around, it’s easy to swear you’ll stay sober for a whole month. But once you actually get into the nitty-gritty of participating in Dry January, the true challenge reveals itself. Sure, it might be good for your mental health, but how are you supposed to watch The Bachelor without a glass of wine your hands? Are you supposed to drink plain orange juice when you head out for brunch with your BFFs? And how are you supposed to cure your New Year’s Day hangover if you can’t have a little hair of the dog?

Look, we know it’s not impossible to make it through 31 days without any alcohol. Last year, Anne Hathaway even pledged she’d stay sober for the next two decades, and if anyone is an inspiration to us, it’s Princess Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi of Genovia. But that doesn’t mean you won’t need a laugh or two to help you get through the Monday of months. If Dry January is going to help you start the year off right, well, the least we can do is help you start Dry January off right. So we put together some memes that illustrate just how it feels to be swearing off the sauce until February 1.

Covering topics like how it feels to wake up on day No. 1 of the month to how it feels to round out day No. 31, we’ve rounded up GIFs from some of your favorite reality shows. The Jersey Shore cast may not be participating in the challenge — well, except for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who celebrated four years “clean and sober” this past December — but that doesn’t mean they don’t get just how it feels. And if you need some legit words of wisdom to help you cope, well, The Sitch’s got you covered.

“I’ve turned my addictive personality into a superpower,” he told In Touch in December. “I’ve become addicted to implementing balance and being the best husband for my wife and a good friend to my friends out there.” Let Dry January help you bring a little balance to your life. And let the memes in the gallery below bring a little joy to your Dry January.