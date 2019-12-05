Looking good, Sitch! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike Sorrentino celebrated a sobriety milestone on Thursday, December 5, revealing that he’s now been living “clean and sober” for four years. The MTV alum shared a suave new photo of himself dressed in a tailored suit while taking to Instagram with the exciting update about his journey.

Mike’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce) shared a thoughtful message in the comment section, cheering him on for his major accomplishment. “You are an inspiration honey 👏🏼 so proud to call you my husband,” she gushed.

His costars also showed love under the sophisticated new snap. “So proud of you brother,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote, while Vinny Guadagnino quipped, “Copying me again,” with an eye rolling emoji.

Just a few days ago, the squad celebrated the original show’s anniversary with a photo of them all in Seaside Heights. “Here’s to 10 years and friends that became family 💯 @jerseyshore,” the 37-year-old captioned the cast pic.

Last month, Mike also celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary with his wife, 34, shortly before they revealed she suffered a devastating miscarriage.

“Best day of my life !! The day I married my best friend, soulmate [and] college sweetheart. Here’s to our [one] year anniversary [and] many more, my queen,” he wrote in his heartwarming message. Lauren also expressed the same sentiments in her response.

“Thank you for being such an incredibly loving and supportive husband, you are the rock of our family, my best friend [and] soulmate. I couldn’t do this life without you. I love you forever,” she wrote.

The couple has been enjoying making new memories this holiday season, especially after Mike completed his prison sentence for tax evasion back in September. The TV personality spent eight months behind bars at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York. During his stint, he helped pass the time by working out and he managed to lose an impressive 35 pounds.

Since then, he’s been focusing on “living his best life.” Looking ahead, Mike said that he is planning on writing a tell-all book.

“I am in the process of going through that avenue right now,” he said on his costar’s podcast “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.” The MTV alum revealed he will discuss his recovery as well as his experience going to prison.

“You have a choice when you get into prison — if you want to become better or bitter,” he said. “It’s something you can survive.”