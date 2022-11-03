Certified lover boy. Drake revealed if he will ever settle down and get married, while giving a glimpse inside his current dating life following rumors that he was involved with The Family Chantel‘s Chantel Everett.

“I get in this habit of dating like four or five women to make one woman because I like these two things about each girl, and then I like what this girl does for a living,” he admitted during an October 26 interview with Howard Stern.

Rumors swirled that Drake, 36, was pursuing The Family Chantel star in August. “Drake reached out to see how she was doing and where her head was at, and she responded,” a source told Media Outlet at the time.

“They’ve been DMing each other back and forth and are planning to meet up soon,” the insider noted at the time. However, the TLC personality was allegedly not ready to enter a new relationship despite Drake having “a way of wearing women down.”

At the time, Chantel, 31, was still legally married to estranged husband Pedro Jimeno, who seemingly threw shade at the claims by tagging Drake songs on his Instagram Stories.

Kathy Hutchins/ShutterShock

“All my exes live in Texas like I’m George Strait. Or they go to Georgia State where tuition is handled by some random [person] that live in Atlanta,” Drake raps in the September clip from his song “Hell Ya F–king Right.”

The following month, Pedro, 31, shared his real estate stats via Instagram Stories with Drakes’s hit “Nonstop” playing in the video.

Drake teased the interview, which aired on Wednesday, November 3, via Instagram. “Absolutely NO filter with the incomparable @sternshow thanks for having us,” he wrote alongside a clip of the interview featuring rapper 21 Savage, which aired that day.

Although the Canada native isn’t tied down to one woman at the moment, that doesn’t mean he’s opposed to marriage in the future. “I’m sure I could [be married]. I think that eventually, once all this is said and done for us – that addiction of work and success and forward movement is over. I feel like we’re all going to need something real. Hopefully, it’s not too late,” he continued. “Hopefully, I’ll find somebody. The biggest thing is I need to be inspired.”

The “Sticky” artist welcomed his son, Adonis, with Sophie Brussaux in October 2017. While they did not continue their romance, the pair remains amicable coparents and seemingly good friends.