Champagne Baby! Drake took to Instagram to share the first photos of his 2-year-old son, Adonis, on Monday, March 30. The 33-year-old captioned the adorable pictures of his blond, curly-haired son with a message to stay positive during this time amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In the series of pictures, Drake can be seen holding Adonis next to his son’s mother, Sophie Brussaux. From the look on the little boy’s face, we would say they make a happy family.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light,” the artist began in his caption. “This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright.”

He continued, “We are powerful manifestos, so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW … It will rebuild.” The rapper concluded his message, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”

In the comments, fans were elated to see photos of Adonis for the first time and moved by Drake’s words. “What a beautiful little guy you have, and he message we all needed,” one fan wrote with a blue heart emoji. “Beautiful words, beautiful pictures, a beautiful family and the most beautiful blonde curls! God bless your family,” another added.

Drake and his baby mama welcomed their son in October 2017. Although the singer initially kept his son a secret, he opened up about being a father in his 2018 track “Emotionless,” with the lines: “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world. I was hidin’ the world from my kid.”

We’re so happy to finally see his face! Scroll below to see the first photos of Drake’s beautiful son.