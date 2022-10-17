Ye’s allegations. Kanye West has stood by his claim that Drake had sex with his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

“Yeah, that was hard,” Kanye, 45, said while appearing on the Sunday, October 16, episode of the “Drink Champs” podcast. He then implied that he has no hard feelings against Drake, 35, and called him the “greatest rapper ever.”

The “Gold Digger” rapper previously claimed that Drake and Kris, 65, slept together in a since-deleted Instagram post that he uploaded earlier in October. “DRAKE A F–K YA BABY MAMA’S MAMA,” he wrote at the time. “THAT’S REAL WAR.”

When asked about the post while appearing on the podcast, Kanye implied that Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was aware of the alleged fling. “You know what it mean,” the “Famous” rapper said of the momager’s longtime boyfriend, 41. “Ay, Corey, you know what it mean.”

Shutterstock (3)

In Touch has reached out to Drake and Kris for comment.

Kanye’s recent claims are not the first time the “Nice For What” hitmaker has been romantically linked to a Kardashian family member.

In his 2018 song “In My Feelings,” fans believe Drake implied that he previously hooked up with Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. He recalled an intimate experience with a woman named Kiki, which is the reality star’s nickname.

However, Kim 41, denied that she ever had sex with the Canada native. “Never happened. End of story,” she wrote via Instagram in response to the rumors in 2018.

Drake’s implications led to a nasty feud with Kanye. The men regularly spoke negatively about each other in the media before they appeared to put their issues aside in November 2021 by posing for a photo together via Instagram.

The Kardashians star and Yeezy mogul were married from 2014 until they were both declared legally single in 2022. The former couple share kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm West, 3.

While their split initially seemed amicable, Kim and Kanye have had several ups and downs since the Hulu star filed for divorce in February 2021.

Kanye spoke about their marriage and his hopes to have their kids attend his Donda Academy during an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on October 7.

“So, right now, we’ve come to a compromise, but I’m not finished, because I don’t compromise,” Kanye said while explaining he opposed their kids’ current school for not having a student choir like his Donda Academy offers. “But we’ve come to a compromise where my kids go to my school after school, and they learn choir.”

Also during the interview, the “Stronger” musician slammed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s promotional tactics for her Skims shapewear line. “I had a lot of issues with the imagery of Skims,” Kanye revealed. “I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife, and definitely not my daughters, doing in the future in order to sell products.”