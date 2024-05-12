dorit kemsley claps back at hater amid pk separation

Dorit Kemsley gave some more insight into her separation from husband Paul “PK” Kemsley while clapping back at a hater in the comments section of her Instagram page. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star responded to someone who mockingly asked her, “Wait, I thought y’all were stronger than ever?” after she announced their separation.

In response to the message, Dorit, 47, wrote, “We were. S–t happens. It’s called life- try it sometime. One day at a time.”

Dorit and PK, 56, confirmed their separation with a joint statement on May 9. “We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage,” they wrote. “We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together. To safe guard [sic] our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey.”

In Touch exclusively reported in October 2023 that Dorit and PK had been “living separate lives” more than eight years after their wedding. They shut down the reports at the time in a joint statement, but admitted to issues in their marriage. “We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” the pair said. “We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

The strains in the pair’s relationship were revealed during season 13 of RHOBH, which aired from October 2023 until March. During the show’s reunion on March 6, Dorit admitted that she and PK began living apart after filming ended the previous summer.

“We were struggling and we were working through things was what we were doing,” she shared. The reality star previously admitted that her “difficult” years with PK began after she was robbed at gunpoint in 2021. He was away for work at the time.

“I’ve been through a lot of stuff personally and, of course, it has affected our marriage,” she explained at BravoCon in November 2023. “We’ve been very open and honest about it.” At the time, she insisted that she and PK were not separating or divorcing as they tried to “work things out.”

At the RHOBH reunion, Dorit expanded on why she and her estranged husband had issues. “PK was drinking a lot, and he’s a drinker,” she shared. “I just think that it’s very difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he’s drinking so much.” At the time, she also revealed that PK had given up drinking and said that she considered that a “pivotal moment” for them.

Dorit and PK tied the knot in March 2015 and are parents to son Jagger, 10, and daughter Phoenix, 8.