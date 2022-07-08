Clapping back. Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) denied claims that she was snubbed from her sister Jill Dillard (née Duggar)’s baby shower.

While Jill, 31, posed with a handful of family members at her baby shower, fans noticed that the former reality star didn’t take any pictures with Jessa, 29.

After their cousin Amy King (née Duggar) shared photos from the party via Instagram on Thursday, July 7, Counting On fans took to the comments section to wonder why Jessa didn’t appear to be at the party.

One social media user pointed out that Amy, 35, made it look like none of Jill’s sisters attended the event based on the photos. However, Jessa quickly clapped back by replying, “Please let’s not assume there’s a negative motive behind everything we do and do not do.”

“These rumors make me angry, and I’m here to put a stop to it,” she continued. “The narrative these kinds of comments put forward is a false one. Simply not true.”

The former TV personality then explained that “pretty much everyone else was out of town whether for a wedding, family reunion, or beach trip” during Jill’s party.

Additionally, Jessa insisted that she and Jill spend “plenty of time together even if there aren’t photos circulating on the internet to prove it.”

TLC

She concluded the topic by asking fans to “quit spreading hate” and “stop this nonsense” since Jill “has family support⁠” as she prepares to welcome her third child.

Amy also took to the comments section to insist that Jessa was in attendance at the party, noting that it was an oversight that she didn’t appear in any photos. “We had a beautiful turn out and enjoyed just being in the moment! I’m sure there’s more pictures somewhere but I was writing down all the gift info and hosting so this is all I took!” the 19 Kids and Counting alum wrote. “There wasn’t any drama and Jill was glowing!”

Before Jessa was accused of skipping the festivities, the TLC alum commented on the Instagram post, “It was so fun celebrating this new life!” Amy replied, “Loved seeing you!”

Amy took to Instagram on July 7 to share several photos from the bash. “It was an honor to host your baby shower Jill!! You are beautiful inside and out and deserved to be loved on!!” the mother of one wrote alongside photos of plant-themed decorations and treats.

Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, announced that they’re expecting their third child together in February via a post on their family blog.

“We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!” the couple revealed on February 27. “We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far, and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”