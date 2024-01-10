Cindy Anthony revealed that she hasn’t spoken to her daughter, Casey Anthony, since 2021 and shared their explosive final text exchange.

In the Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test docuseries, Cindy, 65, said that she hasn’t seen Casey, 37, since 2016. Meanwhile, the last time they were in contact was when Casey texted her in 2021 to ask about picking up her late daughter Caylee’s remains.

“I am going to once again ask to come and retrieve my daughter’s ashes, as well as more of her property and anything else of mine that is still at your house,” Casey wrote in her original message. “I will be in town in two weeks, so let me know if arrangements can be made. Thank you.”

Cindy then responded, “Sorry, but there is nothing here for you to pick up. I am not parting with her ashes. That’s all you gave me of her in the end. I’m not trying to be mean. That’s how I feel.”

“Stay with your murderous, adulterous, rapist husband,” Casey replied, referring to her father, George Anthony. “You don’t deserve any part of her and you will never again have any part of me. You chose your husband over both your grandchild and your children. Biggest mistake of your life.”

Casey insisted she would stop by to pick up Caylee’s ashes “when [Cindy’s] dead.” She continued, “Thank you for the reminder of who you really are. Goodbye. I won’t ever reach out again.”

Cindy fired back by stating that George, 71, “never touched” Casey or Caylee. “You need help. How dare you? Don’t ever say that I don’t deserve any part of her. I fought for her when you put her in the woods to rot and be eaten by animals and insects. Live with that.”

The text exchange concluded with Cindy sending a photo of Caylee’s remains.

The Anthony family made headlines in July 2008 after Cindy reported Caylee had gone missing after she was last seen swimming in their pool. Casey was arrested one day later and was eventually charged with first degree murder in October 2008.

Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty Images

A bag of human remains – which investigators determined belonged to Caylee – was found on December 11, 2008, in a wooded area near the family’s home. Casey was later indicted on one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated manslaughter of a child, one count of aggravated child abuse and four counts of providing false information to police.

Following a six week-long criminal trial, Casey was found not guilty of the murder and manslaughter charges in July 2011. However, she was found guilty of giving false information to a law enforcement officer. Casey was ultimately sentenced to serve four years in prison and was ordered to pay a $4,000 fine.

Cindy and George shared their side of the story in the January docuseries more than one year after Casey made several allegations against George, including that he was involved in concealing what happened to Caylee in the November 2022 limited series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. Additionally, Casey claimed that George sexually abused her throughout her childhood.

George has since denied his daughter’s claims.