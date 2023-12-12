Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, went clubbing with the rapper in a very different kind of catsuit on Monday, December 11. The Australian architectural designer, 28, was spotted heading to LIV nightclub in Miami wearing a silver string ensemble that left very little to the imagination. The focal point of the outfit, however, was the furry white stuffed cat held close to her chest, looking like the only thing that kept her from being exposed. Bianca paired the unusual ensemble with a matching silver headpiece and fuzzy silver shoes.

The model stood out next to Kanye, 46, who opted for an all-black look featuring a leather trench coat and a T-shirt, tall boots and a headscarf. There’s no doubt that all eyes were on the couple as they partied together.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Bianca’s bizarre outfit.