Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown revealed if they have any regrets about marrying their ex-husband, Kody Brown.

In the wake of their split from the polygamist, both women ​reflected on their early attraction to Kody, 54, in Entertainment Tonight‘s sneak peek of the ​Sunday, November 12 episode of the TLC reality show.

Janelle, 54, revealed that she was friends with Meri Brown‘s family before Meri, 52, met Kody, admitting that she had a visceral reaction when she first went to meet Meri’s then-boyfriend.

“It was like, when you see somebody that you haven’t seen for a long time, there was all that emotional like, ‘Oh, there you are,’ you know, that feeling,” Janelle recalled.

Kody confessed there was “no doubt” he flirted with Janelle years before they married – but Janelle shared it was actually her who raised the idea of joining the plural family.

“I asked him. I said, ‘Look, I think I’m supposed to be in your family,'” Janelle said. “And he said, ‘OK, let’s pray about it.’ There was no doubt in my mind that’s who I was supposed to be married to.”

Christine, 51, echoed the sentiment, saying, “Oh yeah, I definitely knew I should have married Kody,” adding she has “no regrets” about the marriage. “And then when it was time to leave, it was also time to leave,” she said of the now-broken union. “I just knew without a doubt also that it was time to go.”

Janelle also has no regrets about joining the plural family, saying she would “do it all over again” with Kody. “I know that I didn’t make a mistake in marrying him,” she said.

Christine spiritually married Kody, who was already married to both Meri and Janelle, in March 1994, when she was 21 years old. During their marriage, Christine and Kody welcomed six children: Aspyn (born March 1995), Mykelti (born June 1996), Paedon (born August 1998), Gwendlyn (born October 2001), Ysabel (born June 2003), and Truely (born April 2010).

Christine and Kody ended their marriage in November 2021 after more than 25 years together. After her split from Kody, Christine announced she was dating David Woolley ​in February 2023.

The pair wed on October 7 in an intimate wedding attended by her children, except for daughter Gwendlyn Brown.

“It’s a fairytale. It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true,” Christine told People following the pair’s Moab, Utah, ceremony.

“She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad,” David, 59, added. “She never got to do on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles.”

Kody met Janelle in 1989, around the time he met Meri. Janelle was still married to her first husband, Adam Barber, at the time, but the couple split in 1990. Janelle and Kody dated for a few years before spiritually tying the knot in 1993. Throughout their spiritual marriage, Kody and Janelle welcomed six children: Logan (born May 1994), Maddie (born November 1995), Hunter (born February 1997), Garrison (October 1998), Gabriel (born October 2001), and Savanah (born December 2004).

In Touch exclusively confirmed the pair had called it quits in December 2022 after nearly 30 years of spiritual marriage.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.