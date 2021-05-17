Exclusive Shanna Moakler’s Claim About Travis Barker Cheating on Her With Kim Kardashian Is ‘Not True’

Shanna Moakler allegedly accused ex-husband Travis Barker of cheating on her with Kim Kardashian during their marriage in a newly surfaced direct message, but it‘s “absolutely not true,” a source close to the situation exclusively tells In Touch.

“This is false,” the insider adds.

Rumors have been circulating that Travis, 45, was unfaithful to Shanna, 46, after a DM — which appears to show the former Miss USA responding to a fan or a follower about their relationship — was reposted by their 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, on May 15 via Instagram Stories.

MEGA

“I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim,” the message, which was originally posted by gossip account notskinnybutnotfat, read. “Now, he’s in love with her sister … it’s all gross. I’m not the bad guy!”

Shanna and Travis, who is now dating Kourtney Kardashian, have a lot of history together. They got married in October 2004, separated in August 2006 and finalized their divorce in February 2008. The exes welcomed kids Alabama and Landon, 17, prior to their split.

Travis was also accused of running Alabama’s Instagram account in the uncovered DM, which the teen has since denied. “I control my Instagram,” Alabama commented on gossip account @unconfirmedreport’s post about the family drama, noting that she is “of age.”

Alabama’s reposting of Shanna’s alleged direct message on May 15 also came with some of her own criticism toward her mother. “Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” Alabama captioned the screengrab, making claims about Shanna’s relationship with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau.

“Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her,” Alabama alleged. “My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Shutterstock (3)

When asked about the claims regarding Matthew and the strained connection with her kids, Shanna said they were unfounded in the comments section of her latest Instagram post, writing, “Completely ridiculous.”

Matthew further shut down claims he cheated on Shanna in a statement to Life & Style. “First of all, it’s really sad that things have gotten to this point between her family and her ex-husband,” the model said.

“She’s an amazing mother and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family,” he added. “That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much. Our love is real. We had our ups and downs in the past, but never have we cheated on one another. I look forward to the future with Shanna.”