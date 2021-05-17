Defending herself? Shanna Moakler shared a seemingly pointed message amid her feud with kids Alabama and Landon Barker. “Still the same woman with the same name. Just a different mindset and new growth game,” the former reality TV star’s Instagram Story read on Sunday, May 16.

Shanna’s post comes less than a week after her son, Landon, whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker, clapped back at a troll on TikTok who accused the teenager and his sister, Alabama, of treating their mother “like trash” and “taking sides” with the Blink-182 drummer, 45, “because of his house.”

Courtesy of Shanna Moakler/Instagram

Landon, 17, replied, “Actually, if you weren’t such a dumbass, you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn’t in our lives like our dad is.” Although Shanna, 46, has yet to address Landon’s claims specifically, she did comment on a separate statement Alabama, 15, made.

“Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” the influencer began her lengthy message before calling out Shanna’s off-again, on-again boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau. “Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

When asked by a fan about Alabama’s allegations, Shanna called them “ridiculous.” Moreover, Matthew, 28, denies being unfaithful in the pair’s relationship. “First of all, it’s really sad that things have gotten to this point between her family and her ex-husband,” the model exclusively revealed to Life & Style.

“She’s an amazing mother and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family,” Matthew continued. “That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much. Our love Is real. We had our ups and downs in the past, but never have we cheated on one another. I look forward to the future with Shanna.”

As for Travis, he and girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian are steering clear of the drama. The A-list couple, who went public with their relationship in February, look so in love as they continue to pack on the PDA all over social media.