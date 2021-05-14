Shut down! Shanna Moakler reacted to a troll who said Travis Barker’s girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, is “hotter” than her, and she had the best clapback.

“Checkmate, baby!” the former Miss New York, 46, captioned a gorgeous modeling photo of herself in a black dress with her hair in French braids via Instagram on May 12.

Courtesy Shanna Moakler/Instagram

“Kourtney is [fire emoji]er,” someone wrote in a rude comment to which Shanna responded with a laughing emoji, “Then go to HER page …”

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, have been packing on the PDA since taking their relationship Instagram official in February. The pair previously posted kissing photos from their trip to Utah and frequently exchange NSFW flirty comments.

Although Shanna has poked a little fun at their romance, she admitted their public displays of affection can be “weird” during an interview with People on May 12.

“I’m very much over my ex … However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? [Yes],” the model explained.

Shanna and Travis were married from 2004 to 2008 and share two kids, son Landon and daughter Alabama. The musician is also very close with his ex’s daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

The Love Stinks actress couldn’t help but point out some parallels between her past romance with Travis and his current flame. “The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they’ve been bonding over was the theme of our wedding,” the Rhode Island native explained. “Our daughter is named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers. Stuff like that … I just think it’s weird.”

To celebrate Kourtney’s 42nd birthday, Travis surprised his girlfriend by having a plane fly over the beach with a sweet message. He also got a tattoo that said, “You’re So Cool,” which is a nod to the Quentin Tarantino movie.

Shanna assured she has “no ill will” toward the couple. “I’m really, genuinely happy for him,” she said. “I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy … and a better father. As long as she’s good to my children, that’s truly all I really care about.”