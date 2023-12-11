Offset shut down claims that he cheated with Chrisean Rock amid his split from Cardi B.

The rumors began when Chrisean’s ex Blueface took to Twitter on Sunday, December 10, to accuse her of hooking up with Offset, 31, after she claimed that Blueface, 26, wasn’t the father of her son, whom she welcomed in September.

“Being tatted ona hoe is not a flex you literally f–ked Cardi B husband couple weeks ago I’m tired of n—s looking at me while they f—king you get the rest of em gone asap please,” Blueface wrote.

After Chrisean, 23, denied the claims, Blueface – whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter – fired back by alleging he knew the time and date of their alleged affair. “So you ain’t f–k Cardi husband November 10th at 4am at their house in LA … I’m making this up ?” he wrote.

Offset eventually got involved when he denied Blueface’s claims. “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady,” ​the “Open It Up” rapper wrote in response to Blueface’s tweets. “Real talk man you need some help!”

“If the truth tears you down, you living a shameful life and I feel bad for you cuz I ain’t never gone lie on my d–k if I hit it ima admit it on SY,” Blueface fired back.

Later that day, Cardi, 31, weighed in on the scandal while talking to her fans via Instagram Live. She said she doesn’t “think” her estranged husband cheated on her with Chrisean, adding, “I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now.”

“I want to start 2024 fresh, open,” Cardi B – whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus – continued, referencing their split. “I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning. I’m excited.”

The “I Like It” rapper reacted to the cheating claims just one week after they sparked split rumors by unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Cardi continued to fuel speculation when she seemingly addressed their split in an Instagram post on December 4. “I know when you just outgrow relationships,” she wrote at the time. “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings … I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

The former couple has faced many ups and downs since they tied the knot in 2017. Not only have they both been accused of cheating, but the pair had a brief separation in 2018 before they reconciled in 2019.

Cardi later filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020, though they were back together by November of that year. The divorce was classified as “contested” and stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” In Touch confirmed that the time. Additionally, she stated there were “no prospects for a reconciliation” in the filing.