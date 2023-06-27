Shutting it down! Cardi B had a heated response after her husband, Offset, took to social media to accuse her of cheating on him with another man.

“First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of,” the “I Like It” artist, 30, playfully sang while taking to Twitter Spaces on Monday, June 26. “Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey! Listen, don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all.”

She then alleged that Offset, 31, is “spiraling and thinking s—t” that is false.

“Come on, now. I’m Cardi B,” she continued. “I think sometimes motherf—kers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p—y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”

While later speaking directly to her husband, the New York City native concluded, “So, please boy, stop acting stupid. … Don’t play with me. The f—k? Stop playing. That’s all I’m gonna motherf—king say ‘cause for real, let’s be serious.”

Hours earlier, Offset accused his wife of cheating on him in a since-deleted message that he posted via his Instagram Stories.

“My wife f—ked a n–ga on me gang y’all n—as know how I come [sic],” the “Bad and Boujee” rapper wrote.

This wasn’t the first time that the couple — who tied the knot in September 2017 — have faced cheating rumors in the public eye. In January 2018, videos surfaced online alleging that Offset hooked up with other women while he was still dating the “WAP” rapper, with whom he shares daughter Kulture and son Wave Set.

Though he didn’t directly respond to the allegations at the time, Cardi addressed the infidelity rumors in a series of since-deleted tweets.

“No, it’s not right for a n–ga to cheat, but what you want me to do [sic]?” she wrote via Twitter, according to multiple outlets. “Go f—k me another n–ga? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s—t happens to everyone and I be too, you too. People handle they relationship different soo [sic].”

One month later, Cardi seemingly confirmed in an interview with Cosmopolitan that her then-fiancé had cheated on her, but they decided to move past the incident.

“I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player,” the Grammy Award winner told the publication in February 2018. “But I want to work out my s—t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. … This is my life. I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision. It’s not right, what he f—king did, but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.”