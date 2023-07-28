Cardi B slammed ​claims that her public feud with her husband, Offset, was a stunt to promote their new ​song, “Jealousy.”

One month after Cardi, 30, and Offset, 31, argued over cheating allegations on social media, the couple ​appeared to have worked through their issues and announced their new collaboration.

Offset released a teaser for the song via Instagram on Tuesday, July 25. The clip, which featured Jamie Lee Curtis, parodied James Brown’s bizarre CNN interview from 1988 and promised to address rumors about “drama” between the pair.

Shortly after they announced their new song, fans rushed to social media to speculate if their fight was staged. “We said it was a stunt they pulled with their relationship and that’s exactly what is was. Lmfaoo,” one fan wrote.

Cardi took matters into her own hands and insisted the drama wasn’t fake. “It wasn’t no STUNT,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wrote on Instagram, according to a screengrab shared on Twitter. “Tasha K made some ish up and yall was laughing about it and happy ass hell about it. Now that we putting it in the music is a stunt … Naaa baby be mad at the one who started trolling wit it.”

After the screengrab was posted on Twitter, Cardi retweeted the original sentiment and added, “THEY C—-IE WAS SO WET WHEN THE LIE WAS GOING AROUND NOW it’s a different narrative when we put it in the music ….OOOO IM POPPIN IT ON THIS SONG !!!!”

Cardi’s tweet referred to her defamation lawsuit against Tasha K, which she filed in 2019 after the blogger made several negative claims about her. The “WAP” rapper won the trial in March and Tasha, 41, was ordered to pay her nearly $4 million.

Meanwhile, Cardi and Offset sparked split rumors in June when the “Open It Up” rapper took to Twitter to accuse his wife of cheating on him with another man.

“My wife f—ked a n–ga on me gang y’all n—as know how I come [sic],” Offset wrote in a since-deleted tweet on June 26.

Later that day, Cardi took to Twitter Spaces to address the claims. “First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of,” the “I Like It” singer playfully sang. “Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey! Listen, don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all.”

CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

She then alleged that Offset was “spiraling and thinking s—t” that is false.

“Come on, now. I’m Cardi B,” Cardi continued. “I think sometimes motherf—kers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p—y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”

She later directly addressed by husband by concluding, “So, please boy, stop acting stupid. … Don’t play with me. The f—k? Stop playing. That’s all I’m gonna motherf—king say ‘cause for real, let’s be serious.”

Cardi and Offset, who tied the knot in September 2017, share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave Set, 22 months.