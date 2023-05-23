Talk about reality TV crossover! Before his “Scandoval” days on Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval seemingly had a fling with another infamous media personality, none other than 90 Day Fiancé queen Darcey Silva. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Darcey and Tom’s alleged fling!

Did Darcey Silva and Tom Sandoval Date?

Darcey’s daughter, Aniko Bollock, first revealed the news of the rumored affair on TikTok.

“Me watching the Vanderpump Rules finale with my mom and her casually telling me she had a fling with Tom Sandoval 10 years ago,” she captioned a TikTok clip showing a stunned face in May 2023.

While the college student deleted her post, fans were in a frenzy after learning the tidbit of information.

“I completely believe it. She was really cute in her Jesse era too,” one user commented under the reposted post, captured by the podcast, “Everyone’s Business (But Me)”. Meanwhile, another wrote, “While he was with Kristen,” adding laughing emojis.

Michael London, a representative for Darcey, responded to the rumors on May 23 in an exclusive statement to In Touch, saying, “Darcey and Tom met about ​10 years ago, but never dated.”

How Would Darcey Silva and Tom Sandoval Have Met?

Despite having roots on the east coast, the Darcey & Stacey star previously lived and spent a lot of time in Los Angeles building her clothing brand, House of Eleven. The line was also formerly sold at Anthropologie in 2015.

Prior to Vanderpump Rules, Tom appeared on the L.A.-based series The Hills and it’s possible Tom and Darcey crossed paths as he also was a model during this time for major fashion brands like Abercrombie & Fitch.

Who Did Darcey Silva and Tom Sandoval Previously Date?

Darcey’s reality TV fame dates back to 2010 with her show The Twin Life. At the time she was married to her husband, Frank Bollock. The couple were married for eight years before their divorce and welcomed two children together, daughters Aniko and Aspen. However, Darcey didn’t become a household name until she made her debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017 with her then-boyfriend, Jesse Meester. She went on to date Tom Brooks and Georgi Rusev, as documented on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and her spinoff, Darcey & Stacey.

As for Tom, the Bravo star has been in the news after cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with her friend and their costar Raquel Leviss in a seven-month-long affair. Prior to his high-profile relationship with Ariana, Tom dated Kirsten Doute and they split due to his infidelity.

“When we broke up, he started dating someone else immediately — or, you know, maybe they were already secretly dating; they don’t ever have to cop to it, but I can theorize about it in my own book!! And now I love them both,” Kirsten wrote in her memoir in 2020. “I made a choice to let everything go, because whether or not I thought those rumors about an illicit rendezvous or two behind my back had been true or not, it didn’t matter anymore.”