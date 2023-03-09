The ~scandoval~ continues! Tom Sandoval made headlines for his affair with Raquel Leviss amid his longtime romance with Ariana Madix, but where do the Vanderpump Rules stars stand now?

Life & Style confirmed on Friday, March 3, that Tom, 39, and Ariana, 37, had broken up after nine years together when she learned that he had been hooking up with Raquel. While TMZ was first to report the news, a source confirmed to Life & Style that “the rumor is true,” adding, “They, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel.”

Keep reading for details on where Tom and Raquel’s relationship stands now.

Are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Dating After Ariana Madix Scandal?

Raquel, 28, revealed where she stands with Tom amid the drama in a statement via Instagram on Thursday, March 9.

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” the former beauty queen wrote. “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self-growth and take time to be OK with being alone. I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now, I need to heal.”

Bravo boss Andy Cohen said he believed that Tom and Raquel might just be in a full-blown relationship.

“It is my understanding that they are still [seeing each other],” the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, revealed during SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” on March 6. “But I can’t say that as fact — that’s what I’ve gathered from my intelligence.”

Previously, a source told Page Six that they have been “communicating inappropriately for months” and “want to be together” following the musician’s split from Ariana.

Bravo producer Andy, for his part, speculated on “Radio Andy” that the illicit affair “was going on during BravoCon,” referring to the annual NYC convention that took place in October 2022. “This is reverberating, OK,” he added.

The Vanderpump Rules cameras have since picked back up to film the aftermath of the affair news, seemingly extending the 10th season, which is currently airing on Bravo. Amid filming, photographers captured Tom heading to Raquel’s apartment on March 6, according to pictures obtained by TMZ. Tom’s rep told the publication that he went to the former beauty queen’s home as “strictly a visit for the show.”

How Long Were Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Together?

Tom and Ariana revealed their relationship during the Vanderpump Rules season 2 reunion, which aired in 2014. Fans watched their relationship unfold for nine years on and off camera until news of Tom cheating with Raquel broke. Ariana, for her part, hasn’t spoken publicly about the affair and deleted her Instagram account.

However, former VPR star Kristen Doute, who dated Tom from 2007 to 2013, offered fans an update on Ariana via social media on March 3.

“I stan Ariana. This is in real time,” Kristen said in the video, hugging the former SUR bartender. “I love you so much. I love you more than anything in the whole wide world, and I’ll kill people for you.”

While Ariana has stayed quiet about the situation thus far, Tom has issued a statement, asking fans to leave his “friends and famous out of this situation.” He added, in part, “This was a very personal thing,” revealing his plans to take “a step back” and “a hiatus” amid the drama.

He later released another apology directed at Ariana, calling himself “selfish” and admitting he feels “really horrible” about the situation.

“I am beyond sad that it ended the way it did. The choices I made hurt so many people,” he wrote, in part, via Instagram on March 8. “I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be. I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have and always will.”