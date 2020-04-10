Au naturel! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas shut down rumors she got a boob job while taking to Instagram Stories with a video message on Thursday, April 9. The TV personality addressed claims she went under the knife, noting she’s received multiple messages on social media asking if she had the procedure.

While clad in a stylish black bikini, Evelin was eager to reveal the truth. “Today I’m going to talk to you about something … Some people said that I have done my boobs and they always ask me about this … but I have not done that,” she said, turning to the side to show her profile. “It’s just a little bit more weight on me, and good bras, good lighting, good angles, that’s just it.”

Courtesy of Evelin Villegas/Instagram

Evelin also confirmed she has no interest in ever getting a breast augmentation. “I would never get a surgery done, because it goes against everything I want to teach women,” she explained. “I want us to love the way we were brought into this world.”

The brunette beauty’s update comes shortly after her beau, Corey Rathgeber, revealed their relationship status. Taking to Instagram Stories, he confirmed they are still together. “We go through some hard times … but we’re doing good,” he said in the clip. Corey also claimed her former friend Laura Jallali had been fueling speculation they parted ways.

“Actually I haven’t even seen her in like three months,” the TLC alum explained to his followers on April 1. “She was saying some other stuff too, I don’t even know what it was, about me and Evelin’s relationship … Once again, false.”

Courtesy of Corey Rathgeber/Instagram

Corey and Evelin are both making the best of their downtime in Ecuador amid the lockdown and coronavirus outbreak. “Stay safe, stay home, stay happy! Looking out to our view of the ocean,” he captioned a recent photo of them with a breathtaking sunset in the background. “I hope you all are well. Thanks for your love and support!”

Luckily, fans will get another update from the duo very soon, as they will be appearing on the highly anticipated new spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.