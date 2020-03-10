She’s setting the record straight. 90 Day Fiancé alum Paola Mayfield shut down rumors that she went under the knife while flaunting her incredible figure in a new video on Instagram. The TLC alum addressed the comments she has received on Tuesday, March 10, speculating she had a tummy tuck in order to achieve her washboard abs.

“I don’t even know how to start,” Paola, 32, said in the clip, while showing off her trim waistline. “It’s ridiculous and it really makes me laugh. This is dedication. This is hours at the gym. This is discipline. This is self-love.” The TV personality also clapped back at the nay-sayers in her caption. “You can wash your jealousy off with my abs 👊🏼,” she wrote.

Courtesy of Paola Mayfield/Instagram

“First of all you look amazing!” one social media user replied to her video. “But getting a tummy tuck is not bad either. You’re one of the lucky ones who didn’t get bad stretch marks after baby like many of us, even losing weight, a tummy tuck is sometimes needed. Either way, people will always talk s–t! Keep shining.”

Paola later explained her stance on the subject while responding to the fan. “I’m not saying [it’s] bad, but for people who come at me telling me I did it when I work my ass off and not just now, but before having my baby, it’s insulting,” she wrote. “People who truly know me and have been following my journey knows that this caption isn’t for them.”

Some fellow 90DF stars also showed love to the mother of one as she continues to stay dedicated to her fitness goals. “Tell them mama,” Fernanda Flores chimed in. Molly Hopkins added, “Way to go mama!!!!!” with a red heart emoji.

Courtesy of Paola Mayfield/Instagram

These days, Paola has been staying on her grind, both professionally and personally. She is currently a personal trainer and fitness coach, which keeps her very busy. The blonde beauty and her beau, Russ Mayfield, welcomed their bundle of joy on January 1, 2019, and now they are loving life as a family of three.

“All I need and all I want is you,” she captioned a recent snap in West Palm Beach, Florida.

