Showing where he stands. Counting On alum Derick Dillard “liked” a series of tweets ahead of brother-in-law Josh Duggar’s sentencing trial on Wednesday, May 25, including one that hopes the disgraced reality star will get “max” prison time.

“I truly pray he gets the max today. Praying for his family though,” one tweet read, which Derick, 33, gave a thumbs up to, while another person wrote, “Thinking of y’all today,” in a post also “liked” by the husband of Jill Duggar.

Josh’s future will be decided during his sentencing trial after he was found guilty of two charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. His legal team is asking for the minimum sentencing of five years. However, Josh faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years per count.

Shortly before the trial began in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court, Derick tweeted a very pointed Bible verse that seemed to be about Josh’s impending punishment.

“Do what is good, and you will receive his approval, for he is God’s servant for your good,” his two-part tweet read. “But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain. For he is the servant of God, an avenger who carries out God’s wrath on the wrongdoer.”

Derick has been perhaps the most outspoken member of the TLC family when it comes to Josh’s child pornography trial. He and Jill, 31, released a joint statement after the oldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar was found guilty by a federal jury on December 9.

“Josh’s actions have rippled far beyond the epicenter of the offense itself. Children have scars, but his family is also suffering the fallout of his actions,” Jill and Derick shared in their statement, posted on the same day Josh’s guilty verdict was announced.

“Our hearts are sensitive to the pains Josh’s wife, Anna, and their seven children have already endured and will continue to process in the future. This trial has felt more like a funeral than anything else,” their statement continued. “Josh’s family has a long road ahead. We stand with them, we are praying for them, and we will seek to support them however we can during this dark time.”

Derick later hinted that he would be there to support Josh’s wife, Anna, and their seven kids — Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson, whom they welcomed in October 2021. They are all aged 12 and under.

On his Twitter account, a follower replied on December 13, “I hope you’ll go out of your way to help Anna and her children,” to which the Arkansas attorney “liked” the post.