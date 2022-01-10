Derick Dillard Recalls Falling in Love With Jill Duggar Amid Family Drama

Derick Dillard recalled meeting and falling in love with wife Jill Dillard (née Duggar) while doing a 10-year social media challenge amid her family drama.

“10 years ago, I was working in Nepal, where I would meet my wife, @jillmdillard at the end of the next year,” the law school graduate, 32, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 11, alongside throwback and current portraits of himself. “Crazy how time flies and to think of all that’s happened since then.”

Courtesy Derick Dillard/Instagram

Derick and his now-spouse, 30, first crossed paths during the holidays in 2011. At the time, he showed up at her family’s house while Christmas caroling with friends.

“Neither of us remembers each other specifically from that time; all I have is a vague memory of the group of people who came,” Jill wrote in a since-deleted post, per Christian Today. “Not long after this, Derick contacted my dad [Jim Bob] and asked if he would be a prayer partner during his two-year term in Nepal.”

Amid his humanitarian efforts, Derick maintained contact with Jim Bob, 56, and Jill often came up in conversation.

“Jill’s dad would also mention periodically the work Jill was doing in her studies as a student midwife and her desire to someday use her skills overseas on the mission field,” Derick shared about his own recollection of their relationship.

“As my dad got to know Derick he was really impressed with his Godly character,” Jill added. “He started telling me about Derick and also told Derick about me!”

The pair began courting in 2013 and got married the following year on June 21, tying the knot in Springdale, Arkansas. Jill and Derick’s nuptials were documented on her family’s since-canceled show 19 Kids and Counting.

Over the years, Jill and Derick expanded their own brood, welcoming two children together, sons Israel and Samuel.

Courtesy Jill Duggar/Instagram

Derick also showed his wife support as she began distancing herself from her famous family prior to their seventh wedding anniversary.

“Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out,” Jill’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, told People in a statement amid their rift. “We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys very much. It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!”

Since then, the Duggars have gone through more upheavals due to her brother Josh Duggar’s trial, a hardship that unexpectedly brought Jill and Derick closer together. The former car salesman was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography on December 9, 2021, and he is now awaiting his sentencing.

“Josh’s actions have rippled far beyond the epicenter of the offense itself. Children have scars, but his family is also suffering the fallout of his actions,” Jill and Derick wrote in a joint statement on their blog following his conviction. “Josh’s [wife and kids] have a long road ahead. We stand with them, we are praying for them, and we will seek to support them however we can during this dark time.”