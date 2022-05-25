Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, and father Jim Bob Duggar arrived at the Arkansas courthouse for his sentencing amid his child pornography trial, in photos shared via Twitter by KNWA & FOX24 News reporter Kayla Davis.

Anna, 33, was the first to arrive at the hearing on Wednesday, May 25, and appeared to be in “good spirits,” according to The Sun. She wore a blue dress with a jacket, whereas Jim Bob, 56, donned a black suit and red tie.

Anna’s brother David Keller was also in attendance with wife Hannah Keller (née Reber), in addition to Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Jason Duggar.

That morning, Josh’s sister Jill Dillard’s (née Duggar) husband, Derick Dillard, cited a biblical verse in a series of tweets seemingly about the hearing.

“‘For rulers are not a terror to good conduct, but to bad,’” Derick, 33, wrote via Twitter. “‘Would you have no fear of the one who is in authority? Then do what is good, and you will receive his approval, for he is God’s servant for your good.’”

In his follow-up message, the Counting On alum wrote, “‘But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain. For he is the servant of God, an avenger who carries out God’s wrath on the wrongdoer,’ (Romans 13:3,4).”

Although Jill’s husband did not blatantly refer to Josh, this isn’t the first member of the Duggar family to speak out against the former 19 Kids and Counting star. Cousin Amy King (née Duggar) has publicly voiced her thoughts on the situation in the weeks leading up to the sentencing, which was originally scheduled for April 5. However, Josh and his attorney filed a motion to delay the hearing.

On May 18, Amy, 35, exclusively told In Touch that the disgraced TLC alum is in “for a rude awakening” with his prison sentence.

“I honestly don’t think justice can be served a hundred percent for those victims,” Amy explained. “But I do know — I’ve actually looked up some prison details lately ‘cause [I’m] just trying to get an idea of really what’s gonna be happening to him … And I would be very, very, very fearful if I were him.”

Although Josh is her cousin, Amy noted that she can now “not think of him as [her] cousin,” but rather just a “terrible person.”

Just four days prior, the Arkansas native publicly slammed Anna in a series of TikTok videos for standing by her husband’s side.

“Anna, I love you,” Amy promised in one of the clips on May 14. “I have loved you since day one you’ve entered into our family, but let me tell you something, you are showing women all over the world that follow you that it is OK to have an abuser in your home, around your beautiful children.”

She continued in her speech, “You’re showing everyone that it is OK to cheat, it’s OK to use me as a rag doll. It’s OK… have more respect self-respect than that.”

Aside from Anna, Amy also called the family’s Institute Basic Life Principles ministry a “cult” in a tweet she wrote on May 15.

In December 2021, Josh was found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Afterward, he was in custody in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as he awaited sentencing. His hearing on May 25 began at 9:30 a.m. CT. He is facing up to 20 years.