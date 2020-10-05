Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez may not be as close as they once were, but the “I Love Me” singer has the “Ice Cream” artist’s “full support” amid her split from fiancé Max Ehrich, despite some awkwardness caused by the actor’s allegedly fake resurfaced tweets about Selena, 28.

“Selena was mortified that her name was dragged into the whole Demi Lovato/Max Ehrich split,” an insider told In Touch exclusively. “She’s made it clear to Demi that she has her full support.”

Just weeks before their breakup, Demi, 28, clapped back at tweets fans claimed to be from Max, 29, but Demi insisted were Photoshopped to make him look bad. “It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other,” she wrote on Instagram on September 13. “If women have conflict, that’s between them, NOT YOU.”

One of the alleged fake tweets appeared to be from December 2010, and said, “Selena and Demi are cute together but boy if you think Demi is prettier … you’re WRONG!” Naturally, such a statement would cause controversy when Max ended up engaged to Demi and the two girls had a falling out years before.

Two weeks after Demi acknowledged the tweets, In Touch learned she and Max decided to end their engagement. Their romance was a whirlwind. Fans first spotted the duo together in March, and by April, a source told In Touch they were quarantining together. “When Demi asked Max to self-isolate with her, he immediately said yes!” said the insider. “Demi gets bored easily and hates being trapped indoors but at least she has Max around to keep her company and stop her from going stir-crazy.”

Within four months, Max popped the question to Demi in July and she said yes. Unfortunately, cracks quickly began to form. “She’s so in love with him that she’ll do anything to protect it, but it may be backfiring,” another insider told In Touch in mid-September. “Max loves Demi, but he needs his space. It’s no secret that he’s feeling overwhelmed.” The “pressure” also got to Demi, and they called it quits in late September.

Courtesy of Max Ehrich/ Instagram

Unfortunately, their breakup was surrounded by even more drama than their relationship was. Max claimed to have learned of their split via news outlets while working on his film and later accused her of using him as a “pawn” in a “PR stunt” on Instagram Live.

For her part, Demi seems to be staying strong. She has been releasing music, doing photo shoots, and ditched her ring.