Speaking out. Max Ehrich broke his silence just two days after In Touch confirmed his split from Demi Lovato.

“Imagine finding out to the [sic] status of your relationship through a tabloid while your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a pastor in a Christian church whose intention of the film is to help people. God bless [dove emoji],” Max, 29, wrote via Instagram Story in the early hours of Saturday, September 26.

Instagram

This is the first time the Young and the Restless alum addressed his breakup from the pop star. On Thursday, September 24, a source confirmed to In Touch the couple had called it quits after about six months together.

Demi, 28, and Max started dating in March and their relationship progressed quickly as they self-quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic. They went public with their romance in May while appearing in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber‘s “Stuck With U” music video. But the pair hit a rough patch just two months after Max proposed. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer struggled to keep their relationship intact after announcing their engagement.

“The pressure seems to be getting to her,” an insider exclusively told In Touch just before their breakup. “Demi has a lot riding on this engagement. She’s so in love with Max that she’ll do anything to protect it, but it may be backfiring.”

Recently, the New Mexico native relocated to the east coast to be closer to Max while he’s working on his upcoming film, Southern Gospel, in Atlanta. But the move may have been what led to the former couple‘s falling out.

“Her traveling to Georgia to be close to him while he was filming wasn’t the best idea,” the insider noted. “Max loves Demi, but he needs his space. It’s no secret that he’s feeling overwhelmed.”

Their split comes just one week after Demi addressed rumors circulating online claiming Max previously had a crush on the Sonny With a Chance alum’s best friend, Selena Gomez. Social media trolls edited screenshots of past tweets to make it seem like the 100 Things to Do Before High School alum was thirsting over the “Love You to Love Me” singer.

Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram

“It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict, that’s between them, NOT YOU,” Demi wrote on September 13, defending the New Jersey native. The “Sober” artist added there are “more important” things to focus on in 2020.